Erdogan calls for safe zone in northern Syria

Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Peninsula

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the conference held by the Middle East and North Africa office of the International Peace Institute at Four Seasons Hotel in Manama, Bahrain on February 13, 2017. Ankara: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Ankara wanted to establish a "safe zone" in northern Syria free of "terrorists", as Turkish-backed rebels pushed ahead in the town of Al-Bab.

