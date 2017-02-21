Clashes over death of Shiite in Bahra...

Clashes over death of Shiite in Bahrain police raid5 min ago

Wednesday

Bahrain police clashed with demonstrators following the death of a young man who attempted to escape arrest, witnesses said today, days after 20 people were detained across Shiite villages. It was the latest flare-up of unrest pitting members of the kingdom's Shiite majority against the Sunni-dominated government.

