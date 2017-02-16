CGG completes industry-first AGG surv...

CGG completes industry-first AGG survey for Bahrain Petroleum Company

CGG has completed the acquisition and processing of the first-ever airborne gravity gradiometry survey of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Conducted on behalf of the Bahrain Petroleum Company , this was the first commercial survey to be acquired worldwide using FalconPlus, the newest release in CGG's suite of Falcon airborne gravity gradiometer systems and the lowest-noise AGG system available today.

