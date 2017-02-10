Bomb blast hits outside Bahraini capital, no casualties: state news

A bomb exploded on a main thoroughfare on the outskirts of the Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday damaged several cars but caused no injuries, in what the interior ministry described as a "terrorist" act. There have been increased protests in the Sunni Muslim-ruled kingdom after the execution last month of three Shi'ite Muslim men convicted of killing three policemen in a bomb attack in 2014.

