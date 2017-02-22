Bahrain, India might scrap scheme to ...

Bahrain, India might scrap scheme to protect migrant maids

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Peninsula

MUSCAT: India and Bahrain are considering scrapping a financial guarantee scheme used to protect migrant maids who are not paid by their employers, in a move activists fear could expose thousands of Indian women in the Arab nation. There are more than 300,000 Indian migrant workers in the tiny Gulf state of one million people, according to the Indian embassy in Manama.

Chicago, IL

