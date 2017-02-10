Bahrain forces kill 3 terror fugitives, arrest 7

The vessel occupants fired shots at the security forces in a chase on the sea, said Public Security Chief Major-General Tariq al-Hassan, adding that they changed its route to the northern part of Bahrain and refused to stop despite warning by the Bahrain security forces. The operation is one of the two which are taken as part of their investigations, he said, and three men were killed in the incident, including one who was among 10 escaped men from the Jaw prison facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.