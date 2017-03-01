Aramco IPO could push other Gulf stat...

Aramco IPO could push other Gulf states to list oil assets-economist

Thursday Feb 23

FILE PHOTO: A Saudi Aramco employee sits near its stand at Middle East Petrotech 2016 in Manama, Bahrain, September 27, 2016. Saudi Aramco's initial public offering could encourage other Gulf countries to list their oil assets, a leading regional economist said, but the oil giant must clear uncertainties over taxation, OPEC policy and ownership of crude.

