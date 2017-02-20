3 Sk l chapters to be revived in Visa...

3 Sk l chapters to be revived in Visayas, Mindanao

4 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

Skal Philippines announced it will revive its three chapters in Visayas and Mindanao to prepare the country as it plans to bid to host the next Skal Congress. Skal is a professional organization of tourism leaders around the world, promoting global tourism and friendship.

Chicago, IL

