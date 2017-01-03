When Will Iran Give Up Interfering in Bahrain?

Just when it looked like the last vestiges of Bahrain troubles simmering since February 2011 had died down with Al Wefaq group's leader Ali Salman sent to jail for nine years, the New Year dawned with a disturbing development for this tiny Arab kingdom. Ten hardcore criminals convicted of carrying out terrorist acts - some of them serving life terms and one who had already made three successful attempts to escape jail - fled the high-security Jaw prison in Bahrain on the morning of January 1. Their escape was facilitated by four to six men armed with automatic rifles and pistols, who also managed to escape unscathed, leaving behind a dead policeman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.