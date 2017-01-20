UN condemns execution of three politi...

UN condemns execution of three political activists in Bahrain

Wednesday Jan 18

"We are appalled at the execution by firing squad of three men in Bahrain on Sunday," UN human rights commissioner spokesman Rupert Colville said in a statement on Tuesday. Colville noted that the defendants' confessions were supposedly obtained under torture, and that their lawyers were not given access to all the evidence against them nor allowed to cross-examine prosecution witnesses.

Chicago, IL

