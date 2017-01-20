UAE to grant Russian visitors visas on arrival
The United Arab Emirates will offer Russian visitors visas on arrival in the country in a bid to boost tourism and trade, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday. United Arab Emirates Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's 37th Summit in Manama, Bahrain, December 6, 2016.
