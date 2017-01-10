U.S. Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian ships: media
A U.S. Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian ships on Sunday near the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported on Monday. Citing anonymous sources, CNN reported that the USS Mahan fired warning shots as five Iranian ships approached it and two other U.S. ships, which were entering the strait.
