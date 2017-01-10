U.S. Navy ship fires warning shots at...

U.S. Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian ships: media

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A U.S. Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian ships on Sunday near the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported on Monday. Citing anonymous sources, CNN reported that the USS Mahan fired warning shots as five Iranian ships approached it and two other U.S. ships, which were entering the strait.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,757,668

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC