Muscat: Oman strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Bahrain, Iraq and Istanbul. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the terrorist attacks and bombings which hit Al Manama, capital of Bahrain, Baghdad, capital of Iraq and Turkish capital Istanbul.
