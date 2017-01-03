Oman strongly condemned the terrorist...

Oman strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Bahrain, Iraq and Istanbul.

Muscat: Oman strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Bahrain, Iraq and Istanbul. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the terrorist attacks and bombings which hit Al Manama, capital of Bahrain, Baghdad, capital of Iraq and Turkish capital Istanbul.

Chicago, IL

