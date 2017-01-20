Off-duty Bahrain policeman killed in ...

Off-duty Bahrain policeman killed in 'terrorist act'

An off-duty policeman was shot dead in Bahrain on Sunday in what the interior ministry called a "terrorist act," state news agency BNA reported. The shooting follows increased unrest in the Sunni Muslim-ruled kingdom after the execution this month of three Shi'ites convicted of killing three policemen in a bomb attack in 2014.

