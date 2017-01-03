Non-OPEC Voluntary Cuts Unraveling Be...

Non-OPEC Voluntary Cuts Unraveling Before They Even Start

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Seeking Alpha

With much fanfare, OPEC held a press conference on December 10th at its headquarters in Vienna to announce that an agreement had been made with various non-OPEC producers: Azerbaijan, Kingdom of Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Sultanate of Oman, the Russian Federation, Republic of Sudan, and Republic of South Sudan commit to reduce their respective oil production, voluntarily or through managed decline, in accordance with an accelerated schedule. The combined reduction target was agreed at 558,000 barrels a day for the aforementioned producers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,757,678

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC