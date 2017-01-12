Milk from Bahrain refused entry

Milk from Bahrain refused entry

The Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department has refused entry into Guyana of one 1X20 ft container with 7200 cases x 24 boxes x 125 ml of Awal Junior Milk which was imported from the Kingdom of Bahrain.

