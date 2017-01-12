KONE wins order for Bahrain Internati...

KONE wins order for Bahrain International Airport expansion

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry has won an order to supply 145 elevators and escalators for the new passenger terminal building at Bahrain International Airport . The order is part of an extensive modernization project aimed at creating one of the most modern and futuristic airport buildings in the world.

