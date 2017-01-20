HRW report outlines fears of unfair t...

HRW report outlines fears of unfair trials, torture and execution of dissidents in Bahrain

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Al Bawaba

HRW said on Monday that the Manama regime may be about to enforce death sentences against activists Mohamed Ramadhan Issa and Hussain Ali Moosa . Bahrain's Court of Cassation upheld the death sentences against the two in 2015, accusing them of killing a policeman in a bomb explosion in the village of al-Dair in February 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,078 • Total comments across all topics: 278,397,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC