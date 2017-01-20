HRW report outlines fears of unfair trials, torture and execution of dissidents in Bahrain
HRW said on Monday that the Manama regime may be about to enforce death sentences against activists Mohamed Ramadhan Issa and Hussain Ali Moosa . Bahrain's Court of Cassation upheld the death sentences against the two in 2015, accusing them of killing a policeman in a bomb explosion in the village of al-Dair in February 2014.
