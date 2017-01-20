Gulf Air lauds success of 'So French' festival in Bahrain
Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer Maher Salman Al Musallam speaking at the 'So French' Festival opening ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. Manama: Gulf Air, Bahrain's national carrier, has lauded the success of the Kingdom's 'So French' Festival which was sponsored by the airline as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations of its Paris route this year.
