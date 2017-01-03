GFH Real Estate appoints Mr. Mohammed...

GFH Real Estate appoints Mr. Mohammed Khalil Ahmed as Chief Commercial Officer

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: Al Bawaba

GFH Real Estate , the real estate arm of the GFH Financial Group, today announced the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Khalil Ahmed as its new Chief Commercial Officer. In this capacity, Mr. Ahmed will focus on all areas related to commercialization and management of GFH RE development and managed assets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,757,687

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC