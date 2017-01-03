GFH Real Estate appoints Mr. Mohammed Khalil Ahmed as Chief Commercial Officer
GFH Real Estate , the real estate arm of the GFH Financial Group, today announced the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Khalil Ahmed as its new Chief Commercial Officer. In this capacity, Mr. Ahmed will focus on all areas related to commercialization and management of GFH RE development and managed assets.
