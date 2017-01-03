French military to boost defenses aga...

French military to boost defenses against cyber attacks-minister

France is no less vulnerable than the United States to cyber attacks from foreign countries and the French military will boost its resources to defend against them, the French defence minister said on Sunday. French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Manama Dialogue Regional Security Summit in Manama, Bahrain December 10, 2016.

