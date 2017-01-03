Coming home: Family's relief as British mother jailed in Bahrain for alleged adultery is allowed to return to the UK after her Muslim husband drops the charges A British mother who was thrown into prison in Bahrain for alleged adultery is free to return to the UK. Hannah James, 26, was detained last month in the ultra-conservative Muslim state where Sharia law is enforced after her husband Jassim Alhaddar, 30, reported her to police.

