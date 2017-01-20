Charles and Camilla's gifts from rule...

Charles and Camilla's gifts from rulers soaked in blood

Charles and Camilla's gifts from rulers soaked in blood: Outrage of MPs over the Royals' present haul which includes watches presented by the 'brutal' Bahrain regime, avocados and tins of corned beef The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke of Edinburgh accepted expensive watches from one of the Arab world's bloodiest regimes. The gifts from the Bahraini royal family were revealed in an official list that provoked furious criticism when it was published yesterday.

Chicago, IL

