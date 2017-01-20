Charles and Camilla's gifts from rulers soaked in blood
Charles and Camilla's gifts from rulers soaked in blood: Outrage of MPs over the Royals' present haul which includes watches presented by the 'brutal' Bahrain regime, avocados and tins of corned beef The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke of Edinburgh accepted expensive watches from one of the Arab world's bloodiest regimes. The gifts from the Bahraini royal family were revealed in an official list that provoked furious criticism when it was published yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
|Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|Massage wanted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC