Bahrain's Crown Prince Receives Outgoing Malaysian Envoy, Emphasises On Expanding Ties
Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, met the outgoing Ambassador of Malaysia, Datuk Ahmad Shahizan Abd Samad at Gudaibiya Palace Tuesday, where he emphasised on the importance of continuing to expand bilateral ties especially in economic and investment sectors. The Crown Prince also highlighted the importance of Malaysia as a partner to the Kingdom in light of the country's successful and progressive economic role on the global stage, Bahrain News Agency reported.
