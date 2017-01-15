Bahrainis protest over fears for thre...

Bahrainis protest over fears for three convicts on death row

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the Bahraini capital Manama on Saturday over reports on social media that the authorities may be preparing to execute three Shi'ite men convicted of a deadly 2014 bomb attack. Executions are rare in Bahrain, a Western allied kingdom tucked between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

