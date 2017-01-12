Bahraini youths 'clean' site of king's menorah-lighting party

A group of Bahraini youths posted a video late last month showing the "cleansing" a site in Manama where a menorah-lighting ceremony had been held, sanctioned by the king of the small Muslim monarchy. A video from the ceremony , in which kaffiyeh-wearing sheikhs can be seen dancing with Orthodox Jews to Hasidic music, went viral on Facebook.

