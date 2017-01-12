Bahraini regime executes three dissid...

Bahraini regime executes three dissident activists amid on-going protests

Bahrainis protest death sentences issued against three of their compatriots, while holding up protest placards and pictures of jailed cleric Sheikh Issa Qassim, in the northwestern village of Diraz, January 15, 2014. The rallies began on Saturday and lasted into Sunday, when the outraged public marched across the capital Manama and the northeastern villages of Nuwaidrat and al-Dair after performing the morning prayers, the London-based Bahraini opposition television network Lualua reported.

