Bahraini Activists: Execution of Poli...

Bahraini Activists: Execution of Political Prisoners Leads to Armed...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Several Bahraini activists condemned the execution of three political prisoners, and warned that such measures will force dissidents to pick up arms against al-Khalifa regime. "The al-Khalifa regime's execution of three Bahraini political activists this morning will lead to armed struggle against the regime," Ibrahim al-Qarifi told FNA on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,754 • Total comments across all topics: 277,952,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC