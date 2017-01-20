Bahrain summons Iraqi ambassador to p...

Bahrain summons Iraqi ambassador to protest VP remarks on executions

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Turkish Daily News

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry summoned Iraq's ambassador in Manama to protest against remarks by Iraqi officials denouncing the execution of men convicted of a 2014 bomb attack, state news agency BNA said on Jan. 16, Reuters reported. The execution on Jan. 15 of three men, whose attack killed three policemen, has drawn condemnation from rights groups.

