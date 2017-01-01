Bahrain Jail Attacked, Inmates FreedO...

Bahrain Jail Attacked, Inmates FreedOne policeman reportedly killed.

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: The Daily Beast

Several inmates held in a Bahrain prison were released Sunday by armed men who stormed the jail and killed a policeman, prompting a frantic manhunt. The Jau prison, south of the capital Manama, was reportedly holding Shiites involved in anti-government protests, the interior ministry reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,495 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,141

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC