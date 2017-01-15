Bahrain executes three Shiite men convicted in fatal attack on police officers
This undated photo released by the Bahrain Center for Human Rights shows, from left to right, Sami Mushaima, Ali al-Singace and Abbas al-Samea, who were convicted in connection with a deadly police bombing and executed Sunday in Bahrain. Bahrain's government said Sunday it had executed by firing squad three Shiite men convicted in connection with a fatal attack on police officers, despite allegations by human rights groups that the trial was unfair and that evidence against the men had been obtained using torture.
