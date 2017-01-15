Bahrain executes three Shiite men con...

Bahrain executes three Shiite men convicted in fatal attack on police officers

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: The Washington Post

This undated photo released by the Bahrain Center for Human Rights shows, from left to right, Sami Mushaima, Ali al-Singace and Abbas al-Samea, who were convicted in connection with a deadly police bombing and executed Sunday in Bahrain. Bahrain's government said Sunday it had executed by firing squad three Shiite men convicted in connection with a fatal attack on police officers, despite allegations by human rights groups that the trial was unfair and that evidence against the men had been obtained using torture.

Chicago, IL

