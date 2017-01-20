Bahrain Executes Three Shi'a Over Police Killings, Sparking Criticism

Bahraini authorities have executed three Shi'ite Muslim men convicted of killing three policemen, including an Emirati officer, in a 2014 bomb attack, the public prosecutor said. The executions took place on January 15 and were the first since a 2011 uprising led by Bahrain's Shi'ite majority calling for greater political rights was crushed by the Sunni-led government.

