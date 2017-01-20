Bahrain Executes Three Shi'a Over Pol...

Bahrain Executes Three Shi'a Over Police Killings, Sparking Criticism

Bahraini authorities have executed three Shi'ite Muslim men convicted of killing three policemen, including an Emirati officer, in a 2014 bomb attack, the public prosecutor said. The executions took place on January 15 and were the first since a 2011 uprising led by Bahrain's Shi'ite majority calling for greater political rights was crushed by the Sunni-led government.

