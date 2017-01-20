Bahrain executes 3 convicted in deadly police bombing
Anti government protestors block the road in the Sanabis district of Bahrain, Sunday Jan. 15, 2017, after authorities executed three men this morning they found guilty of a deadly attack on police, the kingdom's first executions since an Arab Spring-inspired uprising rocked the country in 2011.
