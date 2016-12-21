Armed men 'attack Bahrain jail, polic...

Armed men 'attack Bahrain jail, policeman killed, inmates released'

Armed men on Sunday attacked a prison in Bahrain where Shiites convicted over anti-government protests are held, killing one policeman and allowing inmates to escape, the interior ministry said.

