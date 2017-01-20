Adamson E-Series Boosts BIC National ...

Adamson E-Series Boosts BIC National Day Festival In Bahrain

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: ProSoundWeb

Left to right, sound team members Kiran Tauro, Jerin Jose, Kamal Raj Burman and Kunal Jaiswal with some of the Adamson E-Series gear at the BIC National Day Festival. A daily crowd of more than 10,000 came together at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir for the 2016 edition of the annual BIC National Day Festival, with Bahrain's Maestro Sound & Light providing sound reinforcement headed by the E-Series from Adamson Systems Engineering .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,250 • Total comments across all topics: 278,065,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC