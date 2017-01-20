Adamson E-Series Boosts BIC National Day Festival In Bahrain

Left to right, sound team members Kiran Tauro, Jerin Jose, Kamal Raj Burman and Kunal Jaiswal with some of the Adamson E-Series gear at the BIC National Day Festival. A daily crowd of more than 10,000 came together at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir for the 2016 edition of the annual BIC National Day Festival, with Bahrain's Maestro Sound & Light providing sound reinforcement headed by the E-Series from Adamson Systems Engineering .

