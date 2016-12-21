Trump spokesman says corruption is le...

Trump spokesman says corruption is legal if you do it in the open

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: ThinkProgress

The Oxford dictionary defines a "conflict of interest" as "a situation in which a person is in a position to derive personal benefit from actions or decisions made in their official capacity." Republican National Committee and Trump transition spokesman Sean Spicer apparently operates with a different definition, however.

Chicago, IL

