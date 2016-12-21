Saudi newspaper says report on huge Aramco stake sale was wrong

A Saudi Aramco employee sits in the area of its stand at the Middle East Petrotech 2016, an exhibition and conference for the refining and petrochemical industries, in Manama, Bahrain, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed Major Saudi Arabian newspaper Al Eqtisadiah retracted a report on Sunday that said state oil giant Saudi Aramco planned to sell 49 per cent of its shares over the next 10 years.

