Saudi Aramco, GE to launch Saudi Arab...

Saudi Aramco, GE to launch Saudi Arabia's first wind turbine next month

Sunday Dec 18

Saudi Aramco plans to commission its wind turbine pilot project, the first in the kingdom, next month, the state oil company said on Sunday, part of nationwide plans to diversify energy supplies and to meet an increase in demand. A Saudi Aramco employee sits in the area of its stand at the Middle East Petrotech 2016, an exhibition and conference for the refining and petrochemical industries, in Manama, Bahrain, September 27, 2016.

Chicago, IL

