Salman, who leads the now closed Al-W...

Salman, who leads the now closed Al-Wefaq Islamic Society, was granted a retrial in October

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Times of Oman

Sheikh Ali Salman, opposition party leader of Al Wefaq, speaks during a media briefing in Manama, in this file picture taken April 12, 2009. Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed/Files Sheikh Ali Salman, opposition party leader of Al Wefaq, speaks during a media briefing in Manama, in this file picture taken April 12, 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,650

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC