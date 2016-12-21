President greets Bahrain on National Day

New Delhi, Dec 15 : President Pranab Mukherjee greeted the King and people of Bahrain on its National Day, which falls on Friday. [NK India] In a message to King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Mukherjee said: "I have great pleasure in extending to Your Majesty and the friendly people of the Kingdom of Bahrain warm greetings and felicitations on the occasion of your national day.

