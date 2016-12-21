Powerwave Well Stimulation Project Ki...

Powerwave Well Stimulation Project Kicks Off in the Kingdom of Bahrain

Monday Dec 12 Read more: World News Report

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. a global leader in the advancement of fluid injection technology for oil and gas well stimulation and improved/enhanced oil recovery is pleased to announce that the first two wells of a seven well Powerwave stimulation program have been completed in Bahrain. Through its network of local distributors Wavefront continues to execute its Powerwave well stimulation strategy in the Middle East and believes Powerwave will be effective in increasing post-stimulation oil and gas production over conventional stimulation approaches in the 1,730 producing wells in Bahrain.

