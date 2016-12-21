PayTabs To Venture Into Southeast Asia Market Next Year
From Zairina Zainudin MANAMA , Dec 13 -- PayTabs, a premier gateway solution company in the Middle East, plans to venture into the Southeast Asia market next year. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Abdulaziz F. Al Jouf said the expansion plan involving 10 countries in the region, and among others Malaysia, Singapore and Myanmar, is aimed at the small and medium enterprises market segment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis...
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
|Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|Massage wanted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC