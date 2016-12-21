PayTabs To Venture Into Southeast Asia Market Next Year

From Zairina Zainudin MANAMA , Dec 13 -- PayTabs, a premier gateway solution company in the Middle East, plans to venture into the Southeast Asia market next year. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Abdulaziz F. Al Jouf said the expansion plan involving 10 countries in the region, and among others Malaysia, Singapore and Myanmar, is aimed at the small and medium enterprises market segment.

