Malaysia-Bahrain Should Lead World's First Islamic Fintech

Sunday Dec 11

From Zairina Zainudin MANAMA , Dec 12 -- Malaysia and Bahrain, two leading Islamic financial hubs in the world, should take the lead in exploring the potential of introducing the world's first Islamic financial technology . Bahrain Economic Development Board Executive Director for Financial Services Business Development David Parker said the favourable initiatives, undertaken by regulators from both countries in issuing regulations related to fintech, provided a positive edge for Islamic fintech.

