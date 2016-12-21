Khamenei slams UK for describing Iran...

Khamenei slams UK for describing Iran as regional threat

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: The Times of Israel

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei poses for a portrait prior to delivering his message for the Iranian New Year, Sunday, March 20, 2016. TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has harshly criticized UK Prime Minister Theresa May's recent comments about Iran posing a threat to the region In remarks published on his website Saturday, Khamenei called the UK "a source of evil and misery for the peoples of the region" for the past two centuries.

