Impact of OPEC deal may be softer than expected
Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.13 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: The impact of the OPEC and non-OPEC deal to cut the oil output may be softer than one might expect, Gal Luft, co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security , a Washington based think tank focused on energy security, and a senior adviser to the United States Energy Security Council, told Trend Dec.13. During the Vienna meeting held Nov.30, OPEC members decided to implement a new OPEC-14 production target of 32.5 million barrels per day.
