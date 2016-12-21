His Excellency, Sheikh Donald of the ...

His Excellency, Sheikh Donald of the House of Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Yahoo!

A Kuwaiti royal once explained to me why no one in his part of the world was terribly fond of Barack Obama. Sure, leaders here often disagreed with his policies and found him to be naive and unwilling to wield American power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,634

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC