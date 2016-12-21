Hanukkah Miracle: Jews & Arabs dancin...

Hanukkah Miracle: Jews & Arabs dancing together in Bahrain

Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

American Jewish millionaire Lazer Scheiner reportedly invited members of the local Arab community to light the first candle of Hanukkah with the Jewish community. A video from the event shows Bahraini Arabs singing and dancing to hasidic music at the party marking the first night of Hanukkah.

Chicago, IL

