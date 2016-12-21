Hanukkah Miracle: Jews & Arabs dancing together in Bahrain
American Jewish millionaire Lazer Scheiner reportedly invited members of the local Arab community to light the first candle of Hanukkah with the Jewish community. A video from the event shows Bahraini Arabs singing and dancing to hasidic music at the party marking the first night of Hanukkah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
