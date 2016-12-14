German minister refuses to wear veil ...

German minister refuses to wear veil during Saudi Arabia trip

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Fox News

Germany's Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen at a security summit in Manama, Bahrain, on December 9. The German defense minister has caused outrage in Saudi Arabia after she refused to wear a hijab during an official visit. The Saudi general didn't seem to mind - German Defence Minister #VonderLeyen refused to adhere to #hijab during recent visit to #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/JqyMxqrsJX Ursula von der Leyen and her team did not wear the traditional veil which is worn by women or the full length Abaya garment even though she has claimed to "respect" the country's customs.

