German minister refuses to wear veil during Saudi Arabia trip
Germany's Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen at a security summit in Manama, Bahrain, on December 9. The German defense minister has caused outrage in Saudi Arabia after she refused to wear a hijab during an official visit. The Saudi general didn't seem to mind - German Defence Minister #VonderLeyen refused to adhere to #hijab during recent visit to #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/JqyMxqrsJX Ursula von der Leyen and her team did not wear the traditional veil which is worn by women or the full length Abaya garment even though she has claimed to "respect" the country's customs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis...
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
|Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|Massage wanted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC