First two super advanced F-35 jets to land in Israel Monday

Monday Dec 12 Read more: The Times of Israel

Defense minister Liberman praises US counterpart Carter, slated to visit for ceremony, ahead of flyover and touch down at southern air base This file photo taken on July 12, 2016 shows the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II taking part in a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow, south west of London. The Israel Air Force will receive its first two F-35 stealth fighter jets on Monday afternoon as the high-tech planes touch down at Nevatim Air Base in southern Israel, marking what is seen as a significant step up in Israel's air power.

Chicago, IL

