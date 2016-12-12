Britain is Wading into a Dangerous Sectarian Conflict

The British Government's fawning on the absolute monarchs of the Gulf , whose authority is enforced by beheadings, lashings and the torture chamber, is at once contemptible and pathetic. It is a measure of Britain's decline as a great power that it is only in tiny, toxic, sectarian Bahrain, where Sunni rulers suppress the Shia majority , that Theresa May can expect a regal reception.

