Britain is Wading into a Dangerous Se...

Britain is Wading into a Dangerous Sectarian Conflict

Monday Dec 12

The British Government's fawning on the absolute monarchs of the Gulf , whose authority is enforced by beheadings, lashings and the torture chamber, is at once contemptible and pathetic. It is a measure of Britain's decline as a great power that it is only in tiny, toxic, sectarian Bahrain, where Sunni rulers suppress the Shia majority , that Theresa May can expect a regal reception.

